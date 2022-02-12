West Indies coach Simmons blames batsmen for ODI series sweep

India's Mohammed Siraj (right), celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Shai Hope (left), during the third One Day International between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad, India, on Friday. (AP PHOTO) -

WEST INDIES coach Phil Simmons said his batsmen need to stand up and deliver after being swept 3-0 by India in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, explaining that they are equipped with the technical ability but must work on assessing match situations.

The West Indies batsmen failed to show up in the series failing to score 200 in all the matches. The regional team scored 176 in the first ODI, followed by scores of 193 in the second match and 169 in the third encounter, on Friday.

The Windies bowlers held their own restricting India to 237/9 in the second ODI and 265 in the third.

On Friday, speaking to journalists on Zoom, Simmons said, “It (the batting) does need urgent attention because it just lost us the last two games. I think if you bowl India out for 230 and 260, you expect to chase it. Just under a year ago we were cruising to 280 and 290 against Sri Lanka which have similar spinners and things like that. The batting is a huge concern, people have got to stand up now as we go into a next set of ODIs in June and people have got to stand up and make sure they are batting for West Indies.”

Simmons commended his bowlers for their effort during the series. “I think the positive is the fact that the bowlers have done what we have asked of them…I think the way how we have gone about our task on the field when bowling and fielding have been hugely positive all round.”

Asked what can be done to help West Indies bat for 50 overs, Simmons said, “We’ve got to assess the situation and play according to the situation…most of the guys who play in that top five or six have Test hundreds or Test runs so they can bat.”

The top order batsmen during the ODI series included the experienced pair of Shai Hope and Darren Bravo, both with Test hundreds under their belt.

Simmons said his batsmen are not technically flawed. “I don’t think so. I think it is our assessment of the situation and on some occasions we assess it, but our execution is not the best.”

The Windies coach is disappointed with the recent ODI performances after making some strides.

“This one is difficult. I think the last six games have been difficult in this format. We started putting things together last year when we played Sri Lanka, it was difficult against Australia (last year), but we started putting things together so for this to come now it’s hard to take, it’s hard to swallow from the batsmen.”

Simmons said although he may not show his emotions the results are “hurtful.”

West Indies will aim to rebound against India when the teams square off in a three-match T20 series bowling off in Kolkata on Wednesday at 10 am, TT time.

West Indies may be confident heading into the series after defeating England 3-2 in a T20 series at Kensington Oval in Barbados before leaving for India.

Simmons believes his players can rebound.

“I think the good thing about it we have five players coming in from that winning series against England…they will bring a little bit of a different vibe, a little bit of a winning vibe from the England series.”

Rovman Powell, who cracked his maiden T20 International century against England, is expected to feature.

In the T20 format the batsmen have done a better job in assessing the match situation, said Simmons.

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard did not play in the second and third ODIs after picking up a knee injury.

Simmons is hoping over the next few days Pollard will be back to 100 per cent.