WASA to pay sick leave bonuses by February 21

In this file photo, a WASA security officer locks out protesting workers at the company's St Joseph headquarters on January 26. - ROGER JACOB

The Water and Sewerage Authority has said it will make outstanding payments of sick leave bonuses to eligible daily-rated employees on or before February 21.

The Authority said the decision followed a meeting with National Union for Government and Federated Workers president James Lambert at its St Joseph head office on Tuesday.

Three members of the NUGFW branch executive told Newsday they were physically barred from entering the compound to attend the meeting. The men are first vice president NUGFW national executive and president WASA workers section Andy Crichlow; secretary WASA workers section Russell Mohammed, and WASA South general branch head Gregory Ash.

In a release in response to Newsday’s article on February 9, WASA said before the meeting the union was told the in-person attendance was limit required to maintain recommended covid19 social distancing protocols.

“Subsequently, while at the meeting place the NUGFW national executive team requested an increase to the number of representatives in attendance on the union’s side. Even though this increase was agreed to by the Authority, the intended representatives from the NUGFW WASA branch executive refused to attend.”

The release did not respond to the men’s claims of being barred from entering the compound by armed security.

It said the meeting proceeded and the authority reiterated its commitment to pay sick leave bonuses as part of the terms and conditions of employment for daily-rated employees.