Taste of Carnival – the bigger picture

Preparing for A Taste of Carnival. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: As we approach the Taste of Carnival we see many and varied views being expressed. In the main, we neither should be surprised at the fear of further pandemic spread nor the support for opening up a bit to the possible economic benefits, especially to the hard-hit artistes.

The real test will be the collective display of our discipline as we adjust to a taste rather than a bellyful of our traditional Carnival and its influence on our psyche. Carnival is revelry, wine and jam and getting together. We are called upon to show acceptance of reality.

Let us in this case embrace the win-win situation of a taste and be satisfied. Looking at the bigger picture we can see our opportunity to adjust as necessary what is useful and beneficial to our country and fellowmen. This is dwelling together in unity and showing, in a word, our patriotism.

The Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago joins in asking that we consider as individuals our actions and underscore our considered opinions as we proceed. Let this be our contribution to our nation. Virtual celebrations are virtuous.

We ask the nation to adopt our motto, "For the love of country," as a bellyful of care and concern as we taste Carnival for the first time, but more so realise the reality of the situation.

While we may well have expected some time ago that this would have been the "mother of all Carnivals,” based on anticipation of full control of the pandemic by now, we are to be satisfied with small mercies. We may well benefit from international exposure via effective media converage of the taste possible for the future. Tourism stands to gain a boost as others begin planning to visit us next Carnival.

Let us be content to taste the victory of caring, acceptance of needed adjustment, discipline and psychological develpment as a people.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

co-ordinator

GLORIA SARGEANT

secretary

JUNIOR HOWELL

director