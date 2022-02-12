Slain guard's funeral set for Tuesday

Andy Alberto Macias-Hosein -

Relatives of the 33-year-old security officer who was killed during a robbery at a San Fernando jewellery store are hopeful that his wife and seven-year-old son will be able to attend his funeral.

The funeral of Venezuelan-born Trinidadian Andy Alberto Macias Hosein is set tentatively for Tuesday at a funeral home in San Fernando.

"We (relatives) are hoping that they can get here for the funeral. They are organising their documents to come. We are hoping they get through with everything," Hosein’s brother Kenny Hosein told Newsday by phone on Friday.

He and his family lived in Maiquetia, near the Simón Bolvar International Airport, where he worked as a university lecturer and a high school teacher.

Hosein, the son of a Venezuelan man and a Trinidadian woman, had dual citizenship.

He travelled back and forth between both countries in the past few years.

On mid-morning on February 5, Hosein was working at Ketan Jewellers on High Street, where four bandits shot and killed him during a robbery.

Police have four suspects and seized a quantity of jewellery.

The suspects remained in custody on Saturday.

Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.