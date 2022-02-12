Queen's Park table tennis tournament serves off today

Chloe Fraser - FILE PHOTO

A QUEEN’S Park Invitational Table Tennis tournament will be contested at the Queen's Park Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair on Saturday and Sunday.

The tournament serves off at 10 am, on Saturday.

Many national senior and junior players will be involved in the tournament including Aaron Wilson, Derron Douglas and Chloe Fraser. Former top women’s TT player Aleena Edwards will also feature.

Over 20 players are expected to battle for the singles title with men and women battling against each other.

The group stage will be played on Saturday and the best players will advance to the knockout phase on Sunday.

All covid19 protocols will be followed during the tournament.