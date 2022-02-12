Princes Town man wins $.7m jeep from Angostura

Winner of the Angostura Rule the Road competition Ashanta Nanam with his brand new Jeep Gladiator Rubicon at Lifestyle Motors in Barataria on February 11. - Ayanna Kinsale

Though buying rum won Ashanta Nanan, of Princes Town, a $700,000 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon; he won't be drinking and driving.

Nanan was named the winner of The House of Angostura's Rule the Road competition at Lifestyle Motors in Barataria on February 11. Nanan said he was uncertain about how many times he had entered the competition as he was frequently purchased products from Solera's Marabella branch during the Christmas season.

"I am thrilled and ecstatic. This could not have come at a better time. I feel very honoured and grateful and I intend to put this jeep to good use." he said.

He said the first place he's going after the prize distribution was back to work, but intend to go on some long drives with his wife Karina Lutchmeesingh, and his brother Bredesh.

Both his wife and brother accompanied him to the prize giving.

Acting CEO of Angostura Ian Forbes said the company is a strong advocate for responsible driving.

"We acknowledge that drinking and driving is a serious road hazard and caution our customers against this. Driving responsibly means looking out for both your safety and the safety of others."

Forbes said 2021 was challenging for the company and attributed the company's success to local support from the thousands of people who purchase their products.

"As we gather to celebrate the success of Angostura's Rule the Road competition, I do hope that today's winner inspires others to participate in our future promotions and competitions."

Executive marketing manager of Angostura Hema Ramkissoon said the company's mission is a celebration of the spirit of TT.

"We are truly pleased to recognise our winner Ashanta Nanan. We wish you the best of luck and congratulate you on your new vehicle."

She said the competition was the company's way of bridging the gap between customers and the product line.

"We know that 2021 was also challenging and many of our usual entertainment spots were restricted, so our main objective was to put some fun back into our lives. Of course, we have to do this in a safe and responsible environment which is why we accepted both physical and online entry forms."

The competition was launched on November 19 and ran for 10 weeks ending on January 31 after one extension.

To enter, customers wrote their names and phone numbers on the back of their receipts valued at $250 and over following the purchase of any combination of Angostura products.

Entry boxes were in supermarkets across the country. An online platform for entries was also incorporated for the convenience of customers.