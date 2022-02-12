PM: TSTT retrenchment talk is 'hearsay'

Dr Keith Rowley -

THE Prime Minister said talk of retrenchment at TSTT is "hearsay" at this time, as he declined to be drawn in by opposition questions in the House of Representatives on Friday.

In Prime Minister's question time, Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh asked how many TSTT workers will become unemployed due to TSTT's restructuring?

Dr Rowley replied that TSTT is not just state-owned but is 49 per cent owned by US firm Cable and Wireless.

"Restructuring is not only about jobs; It is about the business those entities are engaged in."

He said under the collective bargaining arrangement, TSTT's management and the Communication Workers Union (CWU) were involved in talks on TSTT's restructuring and future sustainability.

"The Government is not part of these discussions and therefore it would be imprudent to comment on any matter that any of the parties chose to put out in the public domain." he wished the parties a succession outcome in their talks.

Indarsingh noted a $5453 million loss at TSTT last fiscal year and asked where the Government would get money to support any retrenchment at TSTT during restructuring.

Rowley replied, "Madam Speaker, as I speak to you and this House now, there is no issue of retrenchment in front of the Government and those numbers that are being raised and bandied about and coming from these particular sources are to be taken as hearsay.

"The Government, as a major shareholder in this company, will get its information at the appropriate time and only then will these issues be in front of the Government. Certainly it is not in front of the Cabinet at this time.

"I've just indicated that the Government is not a part of these discussions. TSTT is not the Government. TSTT is a company that has a major shareholding. They are a foreign private-sector company and these discussions are to take place in those quarters and anything arising out of those discussions will then find their way to the shareholder of the 51 per cent, which is the people of TT, at the appropriate time, Madam Speaker."

Indarsingh asked if the Government would advocate VSEP over retrenchment at TSTT.

Rowley replied, "Anyone who is responsible in this matter would know that it would be inappropriate of the Government to so instruct the board, especially to do so publicly at this time in an organisation which has a 49 per cent minority shareholding. This is a PNM Government. We do not act irresponsibly."

On the heels of TSTT calling for restructuring, CWU head Clyde Elder has said he has deduced that about 600 workers face the axe, on the heels of 700 retrenched in 2018.