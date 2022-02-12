PCA still failing to do its job

THE EDITOR: For the past eight weeks, endeavours to transmit communications on the failure/refusal of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) to do its job by the following means appear to have been unsuccessful:

1. E-mail addressed to communication@ag.gov.tt

2. Hand-delivered letter.

3. Numerous recorded telephone messages to the secretary.

4. Contact Us link on the AGLA website.

5. Facebook messenger messages.

I have received neither acknowledgment of receipt nor advice of action taken to address the matter.

The refusal/failure to do its job has been the position for six years now despite numerous requests for action and the PCA has been rendered dysfunctional and counterproductive to the fullest extent possible.

JOHN A HENRY

via e-mail