No quarantine order after testing positive

THE EDITOR: I started having flu-like symptoms on January 29 and took a PCR test the same day at a private laboratory.

I received a positive result via e-mail the same day and it mentioned that someone from the Ministry of Health will be in contact with me in five-seven days after the test result had been given to me.

An hour after receiving the e-mail a doctor from the laboratory called me to walk me through the quarantine steps (self-isolating for 21 days from the onset of symptoms. He asked after my health, the health of other people residing in the household, etc).

After I detailed my symptoms, which could be described as mild, he mentioned that I should be okay by the following weekend (February 5), but to continue to isolate and monitor my symptoms.

A week has come and gone and I have not been contacted by the ministry. As a private laboratory has no authorisation to issue a quarantine order, I began the task of trying to secure quarantine orders for myself and the primary contact residents in the household.

After several unanswered calls over a period of days to several health centres and the Ministry of Health, I decided to try 800-WELL, hoping I didn’t take the place of someone who needed urgent assistance in the call queue.

The representative was apologetic and advised that I would do well to report my own case “to my district,” in the hope of securing quarantine orders for my family and I.

If, however, my family members need their quarantine orders at an earlier date, they could take my positive lab report to a health centre, spend the day waiting, risk getting covid19, and hope that by the end of the day they could be seen by a representative.

I’m familiar with the process as this happened to us at an earlier date when we were exposed to a confirmed positive patient.

While I have tested positive since January 29, a week and more later I have nothing in hand making it a crime for me to step outside of my house.

I use my simple experience as an opportunity to highlight the importance of making this process easier, more reliable and more efficient. Had I not been in need of a quarantine order to secure my job in my absence, I may have elected not to go through this hassle.

SALLY-ANN WILLIAMS

via e-mail