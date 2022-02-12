Mother of slain Venezuelan baby visited by husband at Sangre Grande Hospital

Yermi Santoyo -

DARIELVIS Sarabia, mother of one-year-old baby, Ya Elvis Santoyo, who died on Saturday after being shot by the TT Coast Guard, received a visit from her husband and relatives at the Sangre Grande Hospital on Thursday.

On Friday afternoon, her husband, Yermi Santoyo, told Newsday hospital authorities gave permission for him to see Sarabia who has been warded there since Sunday.

“I went Thursday afternoon to see my wife. She is quiet. We were able to talk and make decisions as a family. It's been a tough time for us,” Santoyo said.

Sarabia is under guard at the hospital as she recovers from gunshot wounds she sustained on the boat as she attempted to enter TT illegally along with Ya Elvis and her daughter, Dana, on Saturday night.

Santoyo said Sarabia will have surgery next Thursday to repair damage caused by the bullet.

Dana did not participate in Thurday's visit.

Santoyo said his family decided to wait for Sarabia's recovery before conducting Ya Elvis' funeral.

“The whole family decided to bury my son's body here at TT,” he said.

Santoyo identified the body of his son on Wednesday morning at the Forensic Science Centre in St James. He was accompanied by La Casita director Andreina Briceno and two officials from the Venezuelan Embassy in TT. La Casita is an Arima-based NGO that assists Venezuelan migrants.

Santoyo said, “I want to thank you for the support I have received from the moment the news of my son's death was announced.

"From La Casita and the Venezuelan Embassy, they have given me the necessary support. Thanks to them for not leaving me alone in this difficult moment.”

On Wednesday, government authorities relinquished Dana into Santoyo's custody and granted the family permission to remain in TT while separate investigations into Ya Elvis' death are being conducted by police and the Coast Guard.

On Friday, the government deported 35 of the Venezuelan migrants that were also held in Saturday's incident. Newsday understands that the captain of the vessel is still being held in TT.