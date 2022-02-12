Martin leads at Pointe-a-Pierre Golf Open

BEN MARTIN is the leader after day one in the Pointe-a-Pierre Three-Day Open tournament at the Pointe-a-Pierre Golf Club.

On Friday, Martin shot three under par to finish with a score of 67 in round one to lead the professional flight.

Talin Rajendranath is second after shooting 75 and the pair of Adam Montano and Arvin Bhim both ended day one with 78.

In the championship flight, Omesh Dinanath and Dave Rajkumar are tied for the lead with scores of 69.

Jean Marc Chevrotiere is behind in third position.

In the first flight, Ross Ramkissoon and Sheri Rampersad are the joint leaders after shooting 69 and Ramsingh Boodoosingh is in third place with 70.

The tournament resumes on Saturday.