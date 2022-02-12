Man sits at Fyzabad bar during his funeral

In life, murdered pensioner Worlene Joseph, 67, spent most of his time liming at One Love Bar at Guapo Road in Fyzabad, a short distance from his home.

In death, he made a final physical stop at the bar where his body was placed on a chair near the entrance for his funeral on Thursday.

He was dressed in a red hat, sunglasses, and a face mask. Patrons and mourners were seen dancing to loud music from a speaker and speaking to the dead man in videos that circulated on social media.

Someone even put a glass in his left hand a bandana in the right.

Residents reported that the friendly Joseph, fondly called Pieman and Caribbean Fox of Dubarry Street Extension, loved to dance and make jokes with people.

Joseph, and Marvin "Earl" Cross, 47, of Khan Trace, Fyzabad, were shot and killed on February 1.

The shooting happened at Joseph’s home, where he lived alone.

A woman, 41, was wounded but survived.

No one has been arrested. South-Western and Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.

It is not the first time the country has witnessed such a unique funeral arranged by Dennie’s Funeral Home.

In November 2020, murder victim Che Lewis, 29, videos showed the dead man sitting on the back of a convertible hearse on the road in Port of Spain.

Lewis and his father, Adlay Lewis, were gunned down on November 14, 2020, in Diego Martin.