Don’t bother with Kamla

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar needs a naughty corner. Standing there for the rest of her political career.

I felt inclined to express a view on her recent statement calling for the resignation of Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds over the accident on the high seas in which a child was killed.

Nothing in the Opposition Leader’s statement denounced the illegal act of human trafficking and illegal entry into TT’s waters. She chose to relegate a national security issue to one of the emotions. As a former prime minister, is Persad-Bissessar seeking the interest of her financiers or her Venezuelan counterparts? I am guided to ask this question because she definitely is not seeking the interest of the people of TT.

As citizens, we must support the various arms of national security to perform their duties. These men and women signed up to protect us at their best.

If we bother with Persad-Bissessar’s foolish rant we will all go down a dark shoddy hole with no end. Forget Persad-Bissessar and protect us, coastguardsmen!

BRENNON A PATTERSON

Arima