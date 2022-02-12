Charlotteville Police Youth Club to get a home

Building acquired by the Charlotteville Police Youth Club - Charlotteville PYC

The Charlotteville Police Youth Club will soon have a place to call home.

Recently, the club led by WPC Rheanne Moore acquired an unoccupied two-storey building that previously housed the magistrates court and the post office, but has been abandoned for over a decade.

Moore told Newsday that the building was handed over by THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, who also serves as the electoral representative for the area. She said it was earmarked by the club as the most feasible location to transform to a youth-friendly space in the community.

“We have always dreamed for a home from inception, as I think any youth organisation's goal is to have their own youth-friendly space for the young people. We started in 2013 in the (Charlotteville Public) library, and it is there we have been for the last nine years.”

The club has been in existence since 2013 and launched over 30 community-based programs in the village.

Moore said, “We have always seen the need for our own space as youth participation within communities strengthens and forms the core of sustainable communities. Not having a home never impeded our progress, we have impacted our community regardless and it is demonstrated in our many accolades.”

The refurbishment work will be made possible through Digicel Foundation's extraordinary projects impacting communities (EPIC) programme – one of 100 community-based initiatives the foundation has funded since 2016. It aims to deliver a series of small scale community-based projects designed to enhance community spaces and improve health, education and sport development in marginalised communities.

“The club applied for a grant through the Digicel Foundation’s EPIC and topped the application process amongst over 60 other community groups in Tobago. The club has received $150,000, which will go towards refurbishing the building.”

She said the application for the grant was made in October 2021, and the club was shortlisted.

“The grant is available to NGOs to transform a community space. Having been shortlisted, I did a virtual presentation to the board of directors in January of 2022 outlining our plans and giving a deeper insight into what we plan to do to transform the building.”

She said sometime after, she was contacted, and it was pure jubilation for the team.

“We placed first overall. This gesture means a lot, we are a very young youth organisation – only nine years. This means a lot to the young people. We have worked hard over the years, and we are humbled to be selected amongst the other three groups in Tobago to really make our island a better place.”

When renovation is completed, Moore said the building will help the club's vocational training to boost entrepreneurial spirit and get youths ready for the labour market. There are also plans for an internet café, computer literacy classes, printing services, counselling services, a cafeteria, and a conference room.

“It can create space for better job opportunities and career development. The market is very competitive, and the pandemic has definitely caused a dent in employment. I believe skills are vital. Many of these youths come from low-socio-economic homes and may not be able to attend universities and attain higher education. Vocational training can definitely help them – it is a lifelong skill.

“We will definitely reach out to the Division of Community Development as well to see what can be implemented to benefit the community.”

The refurbishment, which will take six to eight weeks, will be done by people within the community and is expected to start on Monday.

“We are definitely trying to make this venture a community effort. People have a better appreciation for things when they are involved. At the club, teamwork is crucial and we always encourage volunteerism...

"We will undertake general refurbishment which includes electrical, plumbing, painting, roof renovation, windows and doors installation and the outfitting of the space with desktops and furniture.”

Prior to the pandemic, she said the 60 members met twice monthly at the Charlotteville Branch Library Auditorium, but they now meet virtually every two months.

On the agenda at this time, she said, is for the club and its members to continue to be innovative and creative.

“The pandemic calls for us to, as youth organisations, to keep youths engaged. What's next for us is ensuring that we sustain our home so that we can be of great service and make Charlotteville a better place. We are focused on our upcoming projects and activities. We are also focused on training the executive and the members in the area of leadership. The legacy of the club must go on so we have to build capacity.”