Affirmative fancied to claim Harold Chadee Memorial Trophy

Affirmative - ROGER JACOB

AFFIRMATIVE is fancied to claim the Harold Chadee Memorial Trophy on Saturday when the Arima Race Club (ARC) stages its 2022 season’s Race Day Three, in memory of the late Harold Chadee, who died of a stroke on January 28.

The 68-year-old was a former breeder, owner and trainer.

The feature race of Race Day Three (the sixth race) will see a field of six competing for the Harold Chadee Memorial Trophy – the in-form Affirmative, Signal Note, Early Bird, News Flash, Regal Intension and Memories.

The other races will see horses batting for the Arts and Lovers Trophy, Set Sail Trophy, She's A Cutie Trophy, My Son John Trophy, Indian Medicine Trophy and the Honey Bunny Trophy.

A total of 56 horses will be involved in the seven-race card, with a post-time set for 1.05 pm.