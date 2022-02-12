12 covid19 deaths, 777 new cases

In its 4 pm update on Saturday, the Ministry of Health reported 12 new covid19 deaths which took the country’s death toll to 3,519.

The ministry said the people who died were five elderly men and seven elderly females.

Among the deceased, nine people had multiple comorbidities and three people each had one comorbidity.

The update said an additional 777 people have tested positive for covid19. The new cases were detected in samples taken between February 6 and 12.

The country’s current number of active cases is 21,463 with 20,270 people in home isolation, 342 in hospital, 74 patients in step-down facilities and 49 patients in state quarantine.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, TT has recorded 120,000 covid19 cases. To date, 95,021 patients have recovered from the virus.

The number of fully vaccinated people stands at 697,579 while 121,030 people received an additional primary dose.

The Health Ministry’s data shows 83.8 per cent of patients entering the parallel healthcare system between July 22, 2021, and January 26 were not fully vaccinated.