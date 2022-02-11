West Indies batting crumbles, India sweep ODIs 3-0

West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran. File photo

INDIA wrapped up a 3-0 sweep over West Indies in a three-match One-Day International series with a 96-run victory in the third match at Ahmedabad, on Friday.

The Windies bowlers did a commendable job in bowling out India for 265 in exactly 50 overs.

Pacer Jason Holder was the leading bowler for West Indies with 4/34 in eight overs.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph and leg spinner Hayden Walsh were also among the wickets, grabbing 2/54 and 2/59, respectively, in their ten-over spells.

Shreyas Iyer, returning to the India squad after contracting covid19, struck 80 off 111 deliveries with nine fours.

Rishabh Pant, who scored 56 off 54 balls, combined with Iyer to put on 110 runs for the fourth wicket.

In reply, the Windies top order struggled again.

West Indies were 82/7 in the 19th over, before lower-order resistance guided the visitors to 169 all out in 37.1 overs. Odean Smith slammed 36 off 18 balls with three fours and three sixes.

Earlier in the innings, West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran hit 34.

India fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna caused the most problems for the West Indies batsmen. Krishna took 3/27 in 8.1 overs and Siraj grabbed 3/29 in nine overs.

The teams will gear up for a three-match T20 series which bowls off on Wednesday at 10 am, TT time.

West Indies defeated England 3-2 in a five-match T20 series at Kensington Oval in Barbados before leaving for India.

SUMMARISED SCORES

INDIA 265 (50 overs) – Shreyas Iyer 80, Rishabh Pant 56, Deepak Chahar 38; Jason Holder 4/34, Alzarri Joseph 2/54, Hayden Walsh 2/59 vs WEST INDIES 169 (37.1 overs) – Odean Smith 36, Nicholas Pooran 34; Mohammed Siraj 3/29, Prasidh Krishna 3/27, Deepak Chahar 2/41, Kuldeep Yadav 2/51. India won by 96 runs