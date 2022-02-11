THA wants private developer renovate, manage Sanctuary villas

Sanctuary Villas in Black Rock. - DAVID REID

THE Tobago House of Assembly (THA) is searching for a private developer to renovate and manage the THA-owned Sanctuary villas at Pleasant Prospect.

At Wednesday’s post Executive Council news conference, THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said: “We are looking to get hold of all the blueprints and the design layout and getting ready to put that to market, and see if we can get a private developer that wants to come and complete that project and enter into a lease arrangement with us.”

Augustine noted that work at Sanctuary Villas would be costly.

“Monies that we don’t have immediately to engage in.”

Augustine also gave an update on renovation work at Manta Lodge in Speyside. He said he met Udecott officials, the project manager, the week before Christmas, where he was brought up to date on the project.

“They informed me that Manta Lodge was scheduled for competition in April. That does not change.”

He said he is expected to meet with them again on Friday, where he is expected to get an update in terms of whether this deadline would be met.

“But Manta Lodge would be completed this year. Monies have already been spent; it doesn’t make sense to then abandon it at this point.”

The dive resort, which cost the THA $5 million to purchase in 2015, has been non-operational since and was left in a significant state of disrepair.

Augustine added: “It is unfortunate how we went about these projects in the first place. But we are going to ensure that Tobagonians can recoup the monies spent on these two facilities and that whatever lease arrangement, PPP (public-private partnership) arrangement, that are had for these two projects, that they would result in economic gains and incomes for the people of Tobago.”

In 2015, the assembly spent $32 million on Sanctuary Villas and Manta Lodge, before leaving both properties derelict. The abandonment of the properties sparked questions about THA spending going down the drain.

Former chief secretary Ancil Dennis in 2020 had estimated that renovation for both properties would cost $70 million – $10 million for Manta Lodge and $60 million for Sanctuary Villas. Manta Lodge, which features 24 rooms, was made priority, as it was the smaller of the projects and easier to fund.