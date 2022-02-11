THA raises certification concern in airport project

ANR Robinson International Airport, Crown Point. FILE PHOTO -

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has raised concerns with the Prime Minister about certification issues in the construction of the new terminal at the ANR Robinson International Airport in Crown Point.

Augustine and some of his secretaries met Dr Rowley and a few of his Cabinet ministers at the Prime Minister's official residence in Blenheim on Monday.

Augustine said, “We raised some concerns there about possible certification issues that may pop up if the project continues as it is so designed.”

He said suggestions were made to Rowley's team, which resulted in some assurances given.

“The answers were not immediately available, but assurances were given, because it is a serious concern, that they would be looked into, and answers will be given.”

Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Trevor James explained the issue. “Our information is that there are design elements (problems)...especially this road that comes from Friendship that would impact those distance criteria and reduce our certification. If that happens, we end up in the same problem where we can’t have multiple flights landing at the airport at the same time, especially with these larger jets that come down from Europe.”

He said that they have also received information that there is a plan to put a new fuel tank east of the building that will be constructed.

“That also would impact the kind of certification that we have and so we just raised those concerns.”

James added: “We suggested solutions of increasing the tank farm where NP’s tank farms are and probably coming across to the tarmac underground as they do in most modern airports to allow for refuel – and that would increase our certification. It reduces the risk that could occur from sparks or from any fire that may take place from a truck coming and pumping live fuel into the planes.”

The new THA administration is expected to meet with residents affected by the airport expansion project. Augustine said, "In speaking with the area representative for those who are affected by the relocation, we would have our first meeting with you, so that we would begin to hammer out how we would make your transition even easier.

"We know that there are several challenges, several bugbears as I call them, and we need to sort them out post haste, so that you would save on money, so that you’ll be able to move or transition efficiently and so that you’ll be able to get your just due.”