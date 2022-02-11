Suspect in Morvant man's murder held in Santa Flora

File photo.

A second suspect has been held in connection with the murder of a Morvant man last year.

Police said the 25-year-old man was held at a house in Santa Flora on Wednesday night.

Police said months of intelligence-gathering and surveillance led them to the house where the man was arrested.

Investigators said the man was wanted in relation to the murder of Alan Sanchez.

Sanchez's burnt body was found on March 21, 2021 in Romain Lands.

Police suspect he was robbed and killed as he was robbed earlier that week with personal items found near his body.

One month after Sanchez's murder 39-year-old Jason Stapleton was charged for the murder.

The exercise and arrest was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Maharaj, Supt Ramjohn, ASP Pariman, Insp Bharath and Sgt Murray with assistance from PC's Holder, Ferguson and Shah.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.