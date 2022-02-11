Sound Forge to host Season 22 Carnival

Nailah Blackman

Sound Forge is partnering with entertainment stakeholders to stage several events later this month under the theme, Defend We Culture.

The events titled Season 22 Carnival presentation will feature seven shows over seven days from February 22.

Among artistes billed to perform are 3canal, Kes The Band, David Rudder, Neil "Iwer" George, Voice, Preedy, Nailah Blackman, Nessa Preppy and the A-team band.

There's also a showdown night that will see performances by Cro Cro, Len "Boogsie" Sharpe, Joshua Regrello, Karene Asche and other artistes.

Sound Forge's communications director Leisel Douglas in explaining the rationale behind the shows said the organisation saw an opportunity to use its facilities to support Trinidad and Tobago's culture.

“We know that this is not an ideal situation, but we felt as though so much has been missed over the past two years as not just us, but the world has had to adapt to our ‘new normal.’ We saw a unique opportunity to utilise our facilities at Sound Forge to defend the culture and its magic in this time against being forgotten while future proofing it for generations to come through our Season 22 offering,” Douglas said in a media release.

The programme will highlight many aspects of Carnival including traditional Carnival characters, soca artistes, calypsonians, and a Carnival village, the release said.

Freetown Collective will open on February 22 and David Rudder’s High Mas will wrap up the calendar of events on Carnival Monday (February 28).

Sound Forge will partner with the Port of Spain City Corporation for a fusion of pan and calypso on Carnival Friday (February 25).

The venue is a verified safe zone and prep work is ongoing to facilitate the events, the release said.

“We did Kes last year so a lot of what we need is already in place. Seats will be socially-distanced, sanitisation stations available throughout the venue, proof of vaccination for entry is a must,” Douglas said.

Tickets for access to the venue as well as for patrons who want to attend virtually went on sale February 7. Tickets for shows at the venue are only available at the box office, Christopher Samuel Drive, Mucurapo Road, St James, from February 14. Limited season passes are available for the virtual shows.

Here is the line up for SoundForge's Season 22 Carnival:

February 22: Feel the Love – Freetown Collective

February 23: Woman Crush Wednesday Nailah Blackman

February 24: Chance: The Rebirth – Preedy

February 25: Showdown – Cro Cro, Len "Boogsie" Sharpe, Joshua Regrello, Karene Asche and more

February 26: Engine Room – A Team featuring Iwer, Nessa Preppy, Voice and more

February 27: Hold On – 3canal

February 28: High Mas – David Rudder