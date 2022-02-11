Robin MacDowell hired as Trinidad and Tobago women's rugby technical director

In this November 6, 2021 file photo, rugby coach Robin Mac Dowell of Canada (second from left) and Colton Cariaga of the United States, demonstrate a throw and catch technique to members of the Tobago Rugby Football Club, at the Calder Hall recreation field. - David Reid

FORMER Canada rugby international Robin MacDowell has been hired as technical director of the Trinidad and Tobago Rugby Football Union (TTRFU) women’s high performance unit.

This appointment comes just months after MacDowell visited TT to assist with community development strategies and coaching workshops.

Since then, he has engaged virtually with the women’s programme as the TT team prepare for the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens.

MacDowell said, “I am thrilled to join and contribute to the momentum the TTRFU is building from grassroots to high performance across TT, which was evident during my recent development trip to both islands.

“Coaching against the (national teams) for a number of years enabled me to observe the talent of TT athletes from a unique perspective.”

MacDowell said he sees a “tremendous amount of potential, passion, and desire among the women's, and men's programmes.”

He will work alongside technical director of men’s high performance Larry Mendez to elevate the national programme.

In addition to virtual meetings with the technical team and its athletes, MacDowell has created opportunities for the men and women’s programmes to participate in international training camps.

“I am encouraged by the foundation and commitment of the senior women’s programme and technical team,” he said, namely Jenilee Limada, Kerchelle Hinkson and Juliana Straker, who are working closely with a group of athletes on a weekly basis, in preparation for the forthcoming Rugby Sevens World Cup Qualifiers.

“When you have a strong leadership group at the top…continuing to empower a highly skilled volunteer workforce both on and off the field, opportunity and success naturally follow,” he said.

“TT athletes are destined for greatness. For me, it is an honour to join this worthy rugby movement.”

TTRFU president Maria Thomas said MacDowell “stands out with his ability to meet athletes, technical teams, and administrators where they are, to hear and understand their ambitions, and to create pathways to realise mutual goals.”

Thomas said the union is already seeing an impact through international opportunities that contribute to local development, and support for the infrastructure that it is building throughout the Union.