Roach's term ends as TSTT chairman

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales at his ministry’s office in Port of Spain. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

MINISTER of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales told Newsday on Wednesday that the term of office of Sean Roach as TSTT chairman has ended.

He said the matter is being addressed by the government.

Roach, CEO of Langston Roach Industries Ltd, was appointed for two years starting February 7, 2020.

The remaining board members of TSTT are Wendell Berkley, Annalean Inniss, Ingrid Lashley and Judith Sobion.

TSTT's management, under CEO Lisa Agard, has just begun talks with its unions – the Communication Workers Union (CWU) and Estate Police Association (EPA) – on company restructuring which the unions told Newsday could see about 600 employees retrenched.

This all comes against a backdrop of TSTT's $453 million drop in revenue last fiscal year which the company blamed on the pandemic, competition from WhatsApp and Zoom, redundant technology plus lower profit margins industry-wide.