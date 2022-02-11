Pointe-a-Pierre Open Golf tournament tees off

Golfer Chirs Richards Jr begins his defence of the championship title, at the Pointe-a-Pierre Open Golf tournament which tees off on Friday, at the Point-a-Pierre Golf Club. - Angelo Marcelle

THE Pointe-a-Pierre Three-Day Open Golf tournament tees off at the Pointe-a-Pierre Golf Club on Friday, at 9 am.

A media release by the Pointe-a-Pierre Golf Club said the tournament has “attracted the top golfers from throughout TT.”

Chris Richards Snr and his son Chris Richards Jnr are the reigning champions in the professional flight and championship flight respectively.

“This year once again we expect a keenly contested battle in all the flights,” the release said.

In the professional flight, Chris Snr battles with the likes of Ben Martin, Talin Rajendranath and Adam Montano among others.

Among those contesting the championship flight are Richards Jnr, Jean Marc Chevrottiere, Zico Correia, Alex Kangoo and Ayden Ali.

The first flight will see stalwarts such as Bhola Lagan, Steve Durgadeen, Kevesh Ramnath and Ross Ramkissoon.