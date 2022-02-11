Penal/Debe corporation chairman tells Rowley: Desist from fish market politics

Penal/Debe Regional Corporation chairman Dr Allen Sammy. -

DENYING the Prime Minister’s accusation that he claimed racial discrimination while complaining about water problems in his area, chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC) Dr Allen Sammy called on Dr Rowley to stop resorting “to all kinds of nasty comments.”

Sammy said the PM has reduced governance in this country to “fish market politics.”

During a People’s National Movement (PNM) meeting at the Success Laventille Secondary School on Saturday last week, Rowley gave Sammy a severe tongue-lashing

He said, “It is not sufficient to come on the news in the night to talk about who didn’t get water, who didn’t get water, and who didn’t get water.

“There is one gentleman down in Penal Debe, chairman, who comes on the news in this multi-racial society to tell the country the reason why they not getting water in Penal is because of racial discrimination by the PNM.

“I want to tell Mr Allen Sammy, when you have nothing good to say just shut your mouth.”

Saying WASA was bankrupt, partly because of the company being locked in a long-term contract with the Desalination Company of TT (Desalcott), Rowley mandated Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales to have meetings with two umbrella trade unions to get recommendations on how to deal with WASA.

He said water woes were not peculiar to Penal/Debe, but Diego Martin, his own constituency, Laventille, Diamond Vale and other areas had similar challenges.

In response to Rowley, Sammy said the PM should take his own advice.

“If he has nothing good to say, he should start with himself.”

On a United National Congress (UNC) platform in Debe on Monday night, Sammy said he never used that expression.

“I cannot believe the Prime Minister say I spoke about racial discrimination and that is why we don’t have water.

“What nonsense. I never said that. I have used the expression geographic discrimination. I have spoken about political discrimination.”

He said the region has been starved for water and resources which has a spiral effect on the delivery of service to the community.

Government released a $105,000 cheque to the PDRC on February 8.

Sammy said four Opposition MP’s who represent the region in the Parliament – Dr Roodal Moonilal, Dave Tancoo, Rodney Charles and Kamla Persad-Bissessar – have been making strong cases for equity for them.

“The more they (UNC) push, the more they (PNM) push back and seek to push the people of Penal/Debe.

“My colleagues have spoken about the resilience of the people and we will stand up to any kind of attack. You throw it at us, we will stand up, we will fight back, we know how to survive.

“I am urging the Prime Minister to stop the nonsense. Govern properly. Do not resort to all kinds of nasty comments that tend to bring the government down.

“Governance has now been reduced to market politics. That is not what we expect of our prime minister.”