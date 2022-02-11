Man charged for killing grandmother found dead in prison

A 22-YEAR-OLD Couva man charged with the murder of his grandmother, is believed to have died from suicide on Thursday morning.

Police said Jaden Dirpaul who was accused of beating his 75-year-old grandmother June Dirpaul to death, was detained at the Eastern Correctional Rehabilitation Centre (ECRC), Santa Rosa Heights, Arima.

Prison officers were making their rounds when they saw Dirpaul's body at around 7.30 am.

Officers said they saw Dirpaul alive at around 5.30 am that day.

Arima police were called in with a district medical officer later ordering Dirpaul's body removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for an autopsy.

Dirpaul was originally charged with assault by beating after the incident at their Couva home last December.

The elder Dirpaul died at the Couva District Health Facility on January 6. As a result, the charge was changed to murder.

Police said Dirpaul was originally sent to the remand yard, Golden Grove Prisons in Arouca but later transferred to the centre and placed in isolation after he tested positive for covid19.