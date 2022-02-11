Four held for beating, robbing Rio Claro feed shop worker

Four men are in police custody after they beat and robbed a Rio Claro feed shop worker on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the men who are from San Fernando, Princes, Rown, Vistabella and Champs Fleurs visited the San Pedro Feed Shop at around 4.30 pm and announced a robbery.

The men were armed with a gun, a cutlass and knives.

Police said one of the men planassed a worker before stealing money, cell phones and keys.

They got into a white Nissan AD Wagon and drove off.

The man called the police who intercepted the car on Brickfield Brothers Road where they arrested the men.

Police searched the car where they found a revolver with six rounds of ammunition, weapons and the stolen items.

Investigators also said the car used by the bandits had false registration plates.

The group which includes a 21-year-old, two 23-year-olds, a 30-year-old and a 42-year-old were taken to the Rio Claro police station and are expected to be charged.