Eye test

THE EDITOR: My experience at the Port of Spain Eye Clinic on February 8 was memorable.

Upon arrival I inserted my clinic card and waited about 40 minutes before my name was called for an eye test. Following the pressure tests of both eyes, I experienced a professional and worthy diagnosis from Dr Mahase.

May God continue to bless all doctors, nurses, medical personnel who are endeavouring to provide great services, especially medical supplies, to their patients.

GREGORY J NEPTUNE

Tacarigua