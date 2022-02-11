Ex-TTFA president John-Williams initiates libel case against Bassant, Liburd

In this November 18, 2019 file photo, (from left to right) Concacaf president Victor Montagliani, TTFA president David John-Williams, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, FIFA president Gianni Infantino, and Sport minister Shamfa Cudjoe cut the ribbon at the opening of the Home of Football, Couva. - Narissa Fraser

FORMER Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) president David John-Williams has started legal proceedings against journalists Lasana Liburd, Mark Bassant and former TTFA general secretary Ramesh Ramdhan for libel.

It is understood that the matter involved articles written by Liburd, the editor of Wired868.com and Trinidad Guardian investigative reporter Bassant, as well as comments made in a media interview by Ramdhan, concerning John-Williams' alleged involvement with the Home of Football project, at Balmain, Couva.

Justice Margaret Mohammed will preside in the cases against Liburd and Bassant (on March 7) and Ramdhan (on June 21).

John-Williams, who served as TTFA president from 2016-2020, is being defended by the firms Fitzwilliam-Stone, Furness and Morgan, as well as lawyer Kerwyn Garcia.

Liburd will be represented by attorney Keith Scotland, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Port of Spain South.