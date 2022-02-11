Country needs good leadership

THE EDITOR: Compai was sure about two things – that I knew who he was and that with his help I will be the next prime minister of TT. This is a young man who reached out to me in Moruga last weekend. He was willing and ready to work in the Toco/Sangre Grande area. More frequently lately, people are reaching out to me to get ready for the next general election. The message is the same: we are supporting you to be the next PM.

I can only imagine that the other more popular leaders are being bombarded with similar sentiments. My message to all is let us not delude ourselves. It is those sentiments that have led so many of us to feel that we have a chance to win a general election. Consequently, rather than join with similar minds to offer citizens a viable alternative, we get misled in our own importance; silly people with unrealistic dreams.

There have been third parties with widespread support. The ONR, having received the second highest number of votes in 1981, failed to win one seat. Other popular parties have failed to win a seat. Winning an election occurs when a leader can garner widespread national support, not personal popularity among friends and localised supporters.

So, my good friend Compai, I am willing to try again to get national support but only if my leadership is supported by more than the few.

A strong leader inspires teachers to teach again, recognising that they are moulding the “finds” of the future generation. Among my priorities as a leader are:

* To influence our policemen to once again patrol our communities motivated by the fact that they are providing a safe environment for our citizens.

* To remind our customs officers that their purpose is to clear goods expeditiously so that our merchants can go about their business with minimum delay while ensuring the State gets its duties.

* To cause our public officers to recognise that all our services ought to be in the best interest of our citizens and that we should minimise the inconvenience experienced in dealing with the State.

* To restore community management so that no community is left behind in infrastructure development, safety, education, sports, or access to government services.

For me to re-enter the realm of party politics, I must associate with people willing to put country first, willing to see service before being served, people not consumed with their own importance, who are able to recognise that we cannot build a nation with a divided people.

So, to Compai and the many others of similar mind, yes, I am willing but only if it is realistic and that requires the support of the many. You are just as important or perhaps more important than the few of us that aspire to service.

