Buccoo Reef goes on dry dock on Saturday

The Buccoo Reef fast ferry -

The Buccoo Reef fast ferry will be withdrawn from the domestic seabridge to go on dry dock for a month.

The Trinidad and Tobago Inter-island Transportation Company Limited (TTIT) said the vessel will be withdrawn from March 12. It said the maintenance works is in compliance with the shipbuilder’s warranty.

The land-based works will be carried out at berth #3 at the Port of Spain harbour, following which the vessel will proceed to Caribbean Dockyard for additional works. The vessel is expected to resume service by April 12.

TTIT said, while the Buccoo Reef is out of service, there will not be any disruption in the inter-island operations as the TT Spirit, APT James, and the Galleons Passage will continue to service the seabridge.