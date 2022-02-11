Autopsy on Debe man found in pond set for Friday

Fle photo: Forensic Science Centre

An autopsy on the missing 36-year-old Debe man found in a pond near his home is set for Friday at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James.

Karamchan Munilal, was last seen alive on January 31 at his home at Siew Trace in Transfer Village.

On Saturday, five days later, members of the NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by captain Vallence Rambharat found Munilal’s body in the pond about 100 feet from his home.

Relatives had reported him missing to Barrackpore police on Wednesday.

Police believe that he might have drowned.

Investigations are ongoing.