A medley of pan and calls for election play out in Arima

Marsicans Steel Orchestra's arranger Marlon White shows Krista-Sian Graham, left, and Stephanie Didier a series of notes at the Arima Old Road panyard on February 2. Looking on is Katrice Hernandez. - Angelo Marcelle

Some Carnival stakeholders have gone into full gear preparing for A Taste of Carnival following the Government's announcement of some Carnival activities. But for some, the go-ahead came too late for them to get "in their section."

However, some panyards are coming alive with activity as steelbands practise in hope of getting their taste of Carnival at the major pan events scheduled for February 19 and 26.

The auditions for small and single pan bands begin February 11 in the Southern Region while auditions for the Eastern Region begin February 12. On February13 it will be the Northern Region's turn.

Newsday visited most of the panyards in Arima in the Eastern Region of Pan Trinbago from February 2-3 and got mixed reviews from pannists on the planned pan events as well as the delay in holding elections for a new executive for Pan Trinbago, the governing pan body.

At National Panorama 2020 Single-Pan champions Marsicans Steel Orchestra's panyard, Mausica Street, Arima, the band was in full rehearsal mode under the guidance of arranger Marlon White. At the time, players were practising Lord Kitchener's Pan in A Minor in preparation for possible selection to participate in the Taste of Carnival event on February 19 titled Pan in De Sancoche for single pan and small conventional bands.

One executive member said, "We registered to play. Registration ended today (February 2) but there are mixed emotions among the players about whether we should participate or not. However, playing pan is healthy. The pandemic has the world turned upside down and Pan Trinbago is disorganised. The usual thing with them...."

When asked whether the band wanted to comment on the pending election of officers for the pan body, the member said, "Of course, I want to comment. What's the reason for not having the election? We can have pan playing for Carnival. That would be gathering right? The Government had two major elections during the pandemic, right? There was THA (Tobago House of Assembly) election. PanTrinbago has no reason not to hold the election or keep the convention."

Similar sentiments were expressed by treasurer for Melodians Steel Orchestra Henry Bernard. On the pending election he said, "The election is supposed to have happened already. Everyone needs an opportunity to perform. If you're not performing then we move you. What I would like to say about this president, (Beverley Ramsey-Moore) is that you can talk to her. If you're doing a good job you'll be rewarded. The time to prepare is too short and many players aren't vaxxed. We have mostly young players."The Bellamy Street, Cocorite Road band will be in the medium band category, which comprises of 30 players, and will play Tell Me Why by Baron, and Vivir Mi Vida by Marc Anthony.

One committee member wanting only to be known as Charles from the Trinidad Nostalgic Steel Orchestra said the band was already practising its song.

"Right now we are breaking down our finances but we are already practising." He too believed that the elections should have happened already.

Like its fellow De Gannes Street neighbour, Pan on De Move, Nostalgic will be playing in the single pan category.

While some pan voices in the Eastern Region are calling for the election to be held, there was one voice that believed that it should not be called. Founder/manager of Pan Elites Steel Orchestra and chairman of the East Regional executive, Anthony Walker, is in full support of the Ramsey-Moore team.

He said, ¨I support the president and categorically denounce myself from what these fellas are doing. Making the organisation look bad. It was they who had the organisation in a bad state. They are in the minority and trying to cause problems. Only spreading lies and innuendos."

In the response to a statement by former Pan Trinbago president Keith Diaz about not needing a convention to hold elections, Walker said, "He knows about the convention and it will be held at the correct time."

Under arranger Sheldon Peters, Pan Elites will be playing a medley of old calypso classics.

Arima has approximately seven conventional bands and six single pan bands.