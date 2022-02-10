Trinidad Loan Association appoints new CEO

THE Trinidad Building and Loan Association (TBLA) has appointed Christopher Lewis as its new CEO and secretary to the board.

In a media release on Thursday, president Bliss Seepersad said his experience was expected to foster good relationships with stakeholders and fulfil the needs of the organisation.

“We welcome Christopher to the Trinidad Building and Loan Association. He brings a wealth of experience, and we look forward to working along with him as we continue to fulfil the raison d’etre of the organisation.

“Mr Lewis will play a pivotal role as we build the value of the organisation to its members, depositors, mortgagors, staff and other stakeholders in these very different times the world now faces; and beyond.”

TBLA said Lewis was excited to build on the company’s foundation and to introduce its products and services to a new generation of clients — a new suite of services that will resonate with the needs and lifestyles of younger investors.

Lewis holds two MBAs, a longstanding fellow of the ACCA and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of TT.

He also served as former CEO of large retail organisations, the general manager of a financial services company and has held senior financial and management roles in several major local and regional companies.

Seepersad also acknowledged the work of outgoing CEO Leslie Nelson and thanked him for his service which she described as steadfast.

“Mr Nelson has been with the organisation for more than a decade. His steadfast leadership has served us well and he leaves us in a strong position to face the current challenges in our country. We wish him well in his retirement.”

TBLA, formed in 1891, is an indigenous financial institution to provide savings and mortgage financing for home ownership and credit facilities for its members.