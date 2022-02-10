Thank you for the music, Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar. AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: The Prime Minister has offered condolences on the passing of Lata Mangeshkar. How many people in TT are aware of this fact?

Music is universal. It appeals to all.

Mangeshkar’ s musical career spanned over seven decades. It has had a profound effect on the world.

Mangeshkar visited TT and performed in the 1980s in Port of Spain and San Fernando.

In TT it is damn if you do and damn if you don't.

Of course there is one in every crowd and at every occasion.

Someone in their wisdom or lack of has asked what is the PM's favourite song. We the lovers of Mangeshkar cannot respond for the PM.

We however would like to dedicate Nagari Nagari Dware Dware, from the movie Mother India, to the inquisitive individual.

Mother India is a 1957 film. Mangeshkar is the original singer.

Thank you for the music, Mangeshkar. RIP.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town