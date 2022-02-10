PNM Tobago Council calls internal election on April 24

Tracy Davidson-Celestine -

The Tobago Council of the PNM will host its internal election on April 24, 2022 and all 17 executive positions, including that of political leader are up for grabs.

In a statement on Thursday, the party’s leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine said the election provides “another exciting period for the PNM.”

She wished all those vying for the respective positions all the best.

The statement also quoted her as saying, “It’s always a great opportunity when our members are willing to serve and help guide the future direction.”

The party said nomination forms will be available from February 24 at the PNM’s headquarters, Robinson Street, Scarborough.

The PNM suffered a crushing defeat to the Progressive Democratic Patriots in the December 6, 2021, Tobago House of Election, winning only one of the 15 electoral districts on the island.

Since that time, there have been numerous calls for Davidson-Celestine to step down as leader.