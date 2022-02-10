Over 500 cops investigated by PSB in last 4 years

McDonald Jacob -

Over the past four years, the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) conducted investigations into the conduct of almost 500 police officers across Trinidad and Tobago.

This was revealed by Acting Snr Supt Suzette Martin head of the PSB during a joint select committee meeting on the performance of the police service on Wednesday.

In addressing public concerns about the police, the performance of the service and ways it can be improved to strengthen public confidence in the police, members of the bureau were asked how many police officers were under investigation.

Martin said 30 per cent of the investigations were launched from complaints lodged by other police officers.

In a breakdown, ASP Ricardo Montrichard said, in 2021, 133 police officers came under investigation. In 2020, investigations into the conduct of 124 officers were started, in 2019, 90 officers and 82 officers in 2018.

Some of the officers being investigated remain on duty and some are on suspension.

He added, “So far for 2021 we have 18 of those matters completing meaning that we had 18 police officers that were charged and placed before the court.

"In 2020 we had 16 matters that would have been completed and those officers also placed before the court. In 2019 we have 23 matters of 23 police officers who were charged and placed before the court and 19 in 2018.

"Of course, there will be other matters where no criminal charges were preferred and those matters are closed with no further police action."

He said most of the police officers were brought before the court on suspicion of misbehavior in public office.

“Then we have corruption under the prevention of corruption act. This is if a police officer engages in taking a bribe or any sort of money to do something that he’s not required to do. We also have instances of perverting the course of public justice. Those are prevalent.

“We must be able to deal with discipline matters in order to prevent criminal behaviour.”

According to the TTPS website, there are over 6,500 police officers in varying ranks stationed throughout the service.

Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said police have an up-to-date system that is tracking the progress of these matters before the court involving police officers.

Sgt Amir Mohammed said the main challenge with the operations of the bureau is technological issues with poor quality CCTV footage.

“When we get the footage of police misconduct or otherwise sometimes the footage isn’t clear. Technology isn’t available to have it enhanced so it can be evidence and offenders could be identified.

The extraction of cellphone footage doesn’t happen as fast as needed. In addition to those, we engage the assistance of the Special Investigations Unit to assist with surveillance so we can gather intelligence through that means."

Mohammed said there were mechanisms in place to protect whistleblowers which he believes would encourage other police officers to come forward with information.

The bureau will soon be expanded to become more efficient in dealing with these matters in a more timely way.