NCC shares ticket prices for Carnival events

FILE PHOTO: Leandro Laulys portrays Mad Bull Fever in the Junior King of Carnival competition at Adam Smith Square, Woodbrook on February 16, 2020. -

The National Carnival Commission (NCC) released its updated Taste of Carnival schedule on Thursday and two events were removed including the Brass Concert and a Tobago pan event.

The commission also advertised its fee structure for these events with some of them being free and the cost of the various spaces at its safe-zone venues.

On February 3, the Government announced that a budget of $15 million had been allocated to the National Carnival Commission (NCC) for the hosting of its events along with the three special interest groups, Pan Trinbago, Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) and the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Bands Association (TTCBA).

It then added that a further maximum of five million dollars will being provided in sponsorship support to a number of smaller, separately promoted safe-zone events.

The cost for its calypso tents at Queen’s Hall is $100 while at Naparima Bowl’s auditorium and amphitheatre is $150 and $100 respectively.

There is no cost for its National Extempo preliminaries on February 14 at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.

The first national pan event on February 19 will cost patrons $150 and will be held at the Queen’s Park Savannah’s Grand Stand.

Calypso Fiesta which will be held at Naparima Bowl on February 20 will cost patrons $150 for the auditorium and $100 for the amphitheatre.

Its Traditional and Conventional Individuals Competition to be held at the Queen’s Park Savannah on February 20 will be free as well as its virtual Junior Calypso Event on February 21.

The Senior Kings and Queens preliminaries on February 22 will cost those interested $100 for grand stand general and grand stand reserved $250. For those interested in the North Park on that day, a six-party pod will cost $500 and a nine-party pod will cost $700.

The commission’s Kaisorama at the Queen’s Park Savannah on February 23 will cost $300 for the Grand Stand general and reserved $400.

The re-enactment of the Canboulay Riots and the Dragon presentation is free on February 25 at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

The National Pan event on February 26 at the Queen’s Park savannah will cost $300 for the Grand Stand general while the six-party pod will cost $1500 and the nine-party pod $2100.

On Dimanche Gras night, people will pay $200 for the Grand Stand general, $350 for the Grand Stand reserved and at the North Park the six-party pod will cost $1000 while the nine-party pod will cost $1400.

It said that its tickets are available at the Grand Stand Reserved, North Park Pod tickets at NCC’s head office, St Clair Avenue, St Clair.