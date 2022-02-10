Mother of slain Venezuelan baby remains in hospital

Yermi Santoyo, was reunited with his two-year-old daughter Danna Santoyo at the UNHCR on Wednesday. - Angelo Marcelle

THE MOTHER of Ya Elvis Santoyo, the one-year-old Venezuelan boy slain by coast guard officers on Saturday, is still under guard at the Sangre Grande Hospital as she recovers from gunshot wounds she suffered in the incident.

Darielvis Sarabia, her daughter Dana Santoyo and Ya Elvis were among approximately 40 Venezuelan migrants on board a vessel illegally approaching TT's south coast on Saturday night. A media release from the Coast Guard said officers, in an attempt to stop the boat from eluding capture, shot at its engines. Ya Elvis was killed in the incident while his mother was wounded.

On Thursday, a source close to the situation told Newsday that hospital officials have directed that all visits to Sarabia be suspended for the time being.

As a result, Sarabia has been unable to meet with her husband Yermi Santoyo or Dana who were themselves reunited on Wednesday as the two-year-old was relinquished into the custody of her father by the Immigration Division.

Newsday's attempts to contact the Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA) for comment on the situation on Thursday were unsuccessful.

On Wednesday, Santoyo, who has been in TT since his own illegal entry nine months ago, was granted permission for his family, including his wife and daughter, to legally remain in TT until coast guard and police investigations into Saturday's incident have been completed.

The family will be required to report to the Immigration Division every month.

On Wednesday morning, Santoyo visited the Forensics Science Centre in St James where he positively identified Ya Elvis' body. Newsday understands that arrangements are being for the boy's cremation by Arima-based NGO La Casita.

Newsday tried to speak with La Casita director Andreina Briceno on Thursday but she declined official comment.