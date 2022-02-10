Mom at murdered Keithisha Cudjoe's funeral: Heartless animals out there

Mourners at the funeral on Thursday for murdered mother of one Keithisha Cudjoe at Dennie's Funeral Home in Belmont. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -

THE mother of murdered mother of one Keithisha Cudjoe lamented the "heartless animals out there" as she bade a tearful and emotional farewell at her funeral on Thursday.

Speaking during the service at Dennie’s Funeral Home Sanctuary in Belmont, Patrice Cudjoe warned the nation's women and girls that there were demons parading as men in society.

"Watch the men, some of us are mothers and fathers now but there are animals outside there; (there are) some demons because for somebody to do this to another person, that means they are not a child of God. They don’t have no heart,” Cudjoe said as she struggled to contain her emotion.

On Wednesday, pathologist Prof Hubert Daisley, who did a second autopsy on Cudjoe after the first was ruled inconclusive, found that she died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Cudjoe’s semi-nude body was found in the Heights of Aripo on January 28 and positively identified three days later. The gas station attendant was last seen leaving her friends following a lime in Belmont at about 7 pm on January 24.

“Really and truly they rip out a piece of me. I pray God gives everyone the strength to move on with life,” the weeping woman said.

Cudjoe warned of people who are fake friends telling the mourners not all smiles were genuine.

“When you are going out the road children, let your parents know. Sometimes your friends smile with you, but not every skin teeth is a smile. I want young people to take this as an example and live good.”

During the eulogy, Cudjoe’s aunt Alana Chadee said her killing left the family with emptiness in their hearts.

“She loved to hug and always displayed a beautiful smile. She wanted to better herself for her son (Kadir Muhammad). She loved him unconditionally. She had plans of furthering her education and had a positive attitude towards life," Chadee said. Up to Thursday, Cudjoe's killer/s remained at large.