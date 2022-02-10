Lawyers clash in court over AG's claim against THA, Duke

Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC

A HEARING to determine if the Attorney General’s lawsuit relating to deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke’s appointment while still being the head of a trade union became acrimonious when the State’s main attorney accused his opponents of launching a “deliberate ambush” while also launching a personal attack on one of them.

At a hearing of two applications to strike out AG Faris Al-Rawi’s interpretation claim on Wednesday, Senior Counsel Fyard Hosein objected to the preliminary issue being heard without directions being given by the trial judge to file skeletal submissions and instead suggested the issue be heard along with the substantive claim filed by the AG.

“This was supposed to be a CMC (case management conference) to give directions. We are caught by surprise. No skeletal arguments were filed. We should have been put on notice on what we were doing today,” he said as he asked for a two-week adjournment as he admitted he would not “be able to provide assistance” to the court if the preliminary issue “was to be tried today.”

Responding to objections to his resistance to the judge hearing the strikeout applications by Duke and the THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, Hosein continued, “This is a deliberate ambush.”

He said it was wrong for three attorneys general to take that position, adding that he did not expect any different from Duke’s attorney, former AG Anand Ramlogan, SC, whom he said: “had a morality of his own.”

There were murmurs of remonstrance on the virtual platform before Justice Margaret Mohammed ruled that she will be hearing the preliminary strike-out objections first. A timetable was set by the judge for the filing of submissions and authorities after which she will give her decision on April 1.

It is the position of the THA, Augustine and Duke that the AG’s case should be struck out on the basis it was an abuse of process and has since become academic as Duke has resigned his positions at the Water and Sewerage Authority, as head of the Public Service Association and as a member of the Registration, Recognition and Certification Board (RRCB).

Hosein in objection to the strike-out applications being heard first said the court should avoid duplicity of the issues as they were interconnected while adding it was a better use of judicial resources to hear the matters together.

He also raised the assignment of two assistant secretaries in the assembly both being employed by WASA and the Port Authority having been denied no-pay leave from both agencies, saying the interpretation claim also concerned their positions.

Augustine’s lead attorney, former AG Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj said he was surprised by the State’s position since it was the AG who filed a certificate of urgency to have the matter, at the time, heard during what was the court’s vacation.

He said if the court found favour with the argument that the AG’s claim had now become academic, then it would have no jurisdiction to continue with the substantive matter.

This was also the position of the THA’s lead counsel, John Jeremie, SC, who said the State’s claim was filed on December 16 and their position had not changed.

“We have maintained throughout the process these proceedings are academic.”

Ramlogan also added that the strike-out applications were now a month old, having been filed in January and the State “cannot now come to court and pretend to be surprised.”

“This is a legal adventure to nowhere. It is an abuse of process and a waste of the court’s time. The factual rug has been pulled from beneath them and there is nothing now for them to stand on.”

He said had the State complied with pre-action protocols, his client, Duke, would have indicated that he had tendered his resignations. He also pointed out it was unusual for an interpretation summons to name someone as a defendant as had been done with Duke.

“We feel harassed. It was vexatious and frivolous to join him in the action. It is academic and an abuse of process,” he argued as he asked the judge to hear the strike-out applications first.

“They cannot play mas and ‘fraid powder.”

The AG’s claim seeks to have the court interpret a section of the THA Act in relation to Duke’s appointment as deputy chief secretary while also serving as head of the PSA and RRCB.

The claim also seeks to have the court interpret the Industrial Relations Act and the Integrity in Public Life Act as they relate to Duke’s position as head of the PSA.

The AG’s claim contends Duke receives remuneration from the PSA and the RRCB. The latter falls under the Ministry of Labour and deals exclusively with the recognition of a trade union by an employer and matters related to this. It has received the court’s permission to be heard in the matter as an interested party.

Also representing the AG are attorneys Rishi Dass and Tenille Ramkissoon while the RRCB is represented by Reginald Armour, SC, and Vanessa Gopaul, Amrita Ramsook and Ryan Grant.

Appearing for Duke are Kent Samlal, Jared Jagoo, Natasha Bisram and Vishal Siewsaran while Leslie Gray and Kiel Tacklalsingh make up the team for the THA and Augustine.