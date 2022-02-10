Horrifying attacks on alderman, councillor

THE EDITOR: I join in solidarity to denounce the attacks against our well respected and dedicated women who serve as members on the Diego Martin Regional Corporation. Last Friday’s attacks were horrifying, adding to the trauma of the deaths of Salina Mohammed and Keithisha Cudjoe.

As one answers the call to serve selflessly, one should be lionised rather than marred by threats of violence. It is appalling, to say the least, and should be strongly condemned.

Councillor Marcia Marslin for the electoral district of Petit Valley/Cocorite and Alderman Irene Hinds exude resilience and moral rectitude as esteemed women holding political office. Amidst challenges, especially during a pandemic, these trailblazers are devoted as they lobby and toil feverishly in the vineyard.

Our government from the inception possessed the prescience to rid us of hegemonic and archaic imperial structures. To me, this is telling by way of a clear-cut conviction that women deserve to be at the forefront and ought not to be intimidated.

We should revisit our history as the revelations of the 19th and early 20th centuries witnessed the first global wave of feminism, radically moving towards attaining adult suffrage and more participation of women in spheres of development.

Of course, the same was met with many calumnies, however synergistically the social fabric of ours advanced the political philosophies with no reservations in examining a woman's fortitude, worthy of approbation and representations on a global spectrum for gender equality and democratic governance.

I wholeheartedly applaud the PNM Women's League for outrightly condemning acts of violence and urging all women interest groups to do the same.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain