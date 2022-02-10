Hearse catches fire with body still inside on North Coast Road

File photo.

A hearse containing the body of a man caught fire while being driven on the North Coast Road, Maraval, on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officers said the hearse which contained a man's body caught fire after the driver and funeral home attendant noticed smoke coming from the hood.

Both workers were able to get out of the hearse without injury but were unable to get the body out in time.

Newsday contacted the owner of the funeral home who said while it was his hearse he denied that there was any body inside at the time.

But two fire officers confirmed that there was a body inside the hearse at the time of the fire.

When contacted again for clarification the funeral home owner said, "I can't confirm that for you."