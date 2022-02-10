Cariah, Rajah 116-run partnership keeps Red Force in control

TT Red Force players Jyd Goolie(L) and Yannic Cariah run between the wickets in the CWI Four-Day Championship match against Jamaican Scorpions at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - Lincoln Holder

HALF centuries by Yannic Cariah and Isaiah Rajah kept the TT Red Force in the driver’s seat on a rain-affected second day against Jamaica Scorpions in the opening round of the 2022 West Indies Four-Day Championship at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Thursday.

There were three rain delays during the second day’s play as only 65 overs were bowled.

Red Force closed day two on 234/6 after resuming the day on 98/3 in response to the Scorpions first innings score of 141. Red Force now lead by 93 runs.

The advantage Red Force ended with on day two seemed unlikely at one stage with the home team reduced to 118/5.

A 116-run partnership between Cariah and Rajah almost took Red Force to the close, but Cariah was dismissed off the penultimate delivery of the day for 72.

He faced 223 balls and struck five fours.

Cariah, the second most senior batsman in the team behind Jason Mohammed, batted with his usual patience.

He found an able partner in Rajah, who despite nursing a finger injury timed the ball to perfection hitting seven fours to close on an unbeaten 58 off 168 deliveries.

After the loss of wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva for 37 and Jyd Goolie for six, Red Force progressed to 129/5 at lunch in a rainy first session with Cariah on 25 and Rajah on four.

Rajah’s finger started to give him discomfort five minutes before lunch forcing the players to leave the field early.

The players did not get time to settle down as less than ten minutes into the second session rain stopped play again.

After an hour play resumed with the Red Force pair aiming to earn their team a healthy lead on first innings.

Rajah played an exquisite cover drive for four off fast bowler Nicholson Gordon, before Cariah struck a four to backward point off-spinner Jamie Merchant.

Rajah put Red Force in the lead with a straight drive for four off Gordon, before the rain returned less than 15 minutes after the resumption.

After a 45-minute delay play resumed with Red Force on 149/5.

Cariah and Rajah were patient after the re-start, which was interrupted by confident strokes.

As the Red Force pair stretched their partnership past 65 runs Cariah picked up a quick single on the offside to reach his 50, diving to ensure he made his ground.

Merchant almost got the breakthrough, but the fielder at short leg put down a sharp chance with Cariah on 53.

The pair brought up their 100-run partnership and Rajah joined Cariah by bringing up his half-century.

Gordon, the most successful Scorpions bowler, trapped Cariah leg before in the closing stages to end a brilliant partnership.

Bryan Charles, who snatched a six-wicket haul on day one for Red Force, survived the only ball he faced.

Gordon ended with figures of 3/51 and fellow fast bowler Marquino Mindley took 2/52.

SUMMARISED SCORES

AT BRIAN LARA CRICKET ACADEMY

JAMAICA SCORPIONS 141 – Jermaine Blackwood 44, John Campbell 25; Bryan Charles 6/48, Jayden Seales 2/17 vs TT RED FORCE 234/6 – Yannic Cariah 72, Isaiah Rajah 58 not out, Joshua Da Silva 37; Nicholson Gordon 3/51, Marquino Mindley 2/52

AT QUEEN’S PARK OVAL

WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 339 – Preston McSween 86, Alick Athanaze 68, Devon Smith 52, Sherman Lewis 31 not out; Gudakesh Motie 4/62, Keemo Paul 3/84, Veerasammy Permaul 3/88 vs GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 181/5 – Vishaul Singh 40 not out, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 30; S Lewis 3/47, P McSween 2/44

AT KENSINGTON OVAL

LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 172/9 dec – Devon Thomas 58, Kieran Powell 43; Keon Harding 4/42, Jonathan Carter 2/9 vs BARBADOS PRIDE 324 – Shamar Springer 91, Shane Dowrich 86; Rahkeem Cornwall 4/99, Colin Archibald 3/47, Terance Ward 2/42