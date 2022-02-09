Why we need diplomacy

Kanisa George -

It’s present in international agreements, conflict and law – a principle known to many but often elusive in its nature. Yet, as controversial as it can sometimes be, it is heavily interwoven into the fabric of peace and dreadfully absent in a time of war. We’ve all heard of diplomacy, but do we really understand its importance?

Sir Harold Nicolson once said that diplomacy is neither the invention nor the pastime of some particular political system but is an essential element in any reasonable relation between man and man and between nation and nation. Diplomacy is an essential principle in maintaining international affairs and functions as a tool to fortify relations between nations and prevent war and violence. The act of conducting negotiations between two nations is essential to the upkeep of international affairs.

According to National Geographic, the art of diplomacy has been around since the beginning of ancient times. From as early as 2850 BC, historical records show treaties existing between different cities in Mesopotamia. Leaders from Egypt and Canaan exchanged diplomatic letters in the 14th century BC, and writings on the walls of ancient Mayan buildings in Mexico suggest that Mayan cities exchanged diplomats.

For a long time, the very nature of diplomatic relations reflected bilateral relations, but after the atrocities of the Second World War and the threat of nuclear power, diplomacy took on a multilateral image. Since the onset of the 21st century, diplomacy has significantly expanded. Today, the United Nations represents the highest form of international diplomacy as it continues to promote co-operation and settle conflicts among nations.

In order to maintain international stability and an international system that works, diplomacy is used in every corner of the world. More than a handful of embassies and consulates exists worldwide, along with diplomats deployed for duty. Diplomats or foreign officers are important to the very existence of diplomatic relations and exist to create, preserve, and repair relationships between their nation-state and other countries. Usually involved in complex and sometimes dangerous dialogue and negotiations, diplomats are needed to protect their nations political, social and economic interests abroad.

But what happens when diplomatic relations break down? In early 1961, in the heights of deteriorating relations between the US and Fidel Castro, president Eisenhower closed the American embassy in Havana, severing diplomatic ties with its neighbour. Relations became so strained that the US placed a trade embargo on Cuba, often referred to as the most enduring embargo in modern history. Other less severe diplomatic sanctions have been imposed, such as the refusal of a president to visit the offending country or meet with its leaders. Other countries resort to reducing or removing all embassy staff from the offending country.

In 2019, Nicaragua cut off all diplomatic relations with Israel as a form of protest against Israel’s attack on a shipment of aid to the Gaza Strip, part of the Palestinian Authority, with whom Israel has conflict. Diplomatic systems in place to maintain peace and stability sometimes fail, causing cracks in diplomacy relations. In recent history, there has been continued tension mounting between the West and several powerful countries, leading many to consider whether diplomacy is still effective today as it was a decade ago?

Following the words of former US president Barack Obama, “In a world of complex threats, our security and leadership depend on all elements of our power – including strong and principled diplomacy.” But how does diplomacy even fit into our 21st century way of living? One article suggests that while modern diplomacy extends its reach into many spheres, it is subject to unprecedented influences and restrictions. As a result, some policy makers are now turning away from multilateralism as they believe that foreign policy issues are better solved bilaterally. This change might have been influenced by modern views on governance, as there exist a number of competing interests and threats both locally and abroad.

The steady increase in the number of organised and institutionalised actors active in the international field and terrorist groups like ISIS has made it difficult to maintain the previous form of diplomacy.

One writer posits that while the idea of statehood is still defined traditionally, the influence of new actors, the design of political agendas, and their involvement in negotiating positions leads to a fragmentation of traditional diplomas. Although traditionally, diplomatic relations garnered very little public involvement, today, due to the digital access to information people in the public domain nationally and internationally are pushing for governments to consider their concerns regarding diplomacy.

If there is anything the current Russian/Ukrainian debacle has taught us, is that geopolitical stability can go pear-shaped in a heartbeat. Without diplomacy, it pains me to consider the world we might be forced to live in.