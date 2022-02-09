Water woes in Basse Terre

THE EDITOR: Residents of Basse Terre, Moruga, are seeking the assistance of someone in authority to have our water woes addressed.

We are officially scheduled to receive water once a week but for the first two weeks of this year we did receive our supply (despite the water looking like mauby and smelling terrible).

Again, for the past two weeks we have not received any water and the situation is becoming critical. E-mails/calls to WASA have yielded no positive response.

Can someone in authority step in to assist the residents of Moruga, as somehow the efficiency of WASA that the Minister of Public Utilities spoke about recently doesn’t seem to extend to us.

LYSTRA EDWARD-LUMY

Basseterre, Moruga