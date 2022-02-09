Unique feat by Holder

Jason Holder -

THE EDITOR: Hats off to the West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder on becoming the fourth international cricketer to achieve the unique feat of claiming four wickets in four successive deliveries in T20 cricket. He is also the first West Indian player to register a hattrick in a T20 match.

Holder not only claimed four successive wickets but clinched an unbelievable last-over victory for the home side, beating England by 17 runs to secure the T20 series three-two. Previously, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) and Curtis Campher (Ireland) had achieved this feat.

ANIL R TORNE

Pune, India