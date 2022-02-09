TTMA donates electronics to TTPS Gender-Based Violence Unit

Dr Jennifer Jones-Morales, chairman of the Advancement of Women committee, First Citizens; Supt Claire Guy-Alleyene, head of the Gender Based Violence Unit; Gillian Benjamin, head of marketing & communications and director of the First Citizens Foundation; TTMA president Tricia Coosal; and TTMA CEO Dr Mahindra Ramdeen. -

THE TT Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) and First Citizens’ Bank’s Advancement of Women Committee recently donated electronic devices to the police service’s Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU).

A release from the TTMA said the devices were the final tranche of infrastructural items needed to outfit two of the units at the Sangre Grande and Roxborough police stations.

The units also got donations from PriceSmart, V.F Packaging Ltd and Advance Foam Ltd.

TTMA president Tricia Coosal thanked First Citizens’ Bank and members of the TTMA for their donations. She said through the efforts of the TTMA, donations were made to the tune of $150,000.

“TTMA is proud to be part of this public-private initiative which seeks to protect the vulnerable in our society. Partnerships such as these are instrumental in the fight against gender-based violence as it provides an avenue and safe space for victims to receive support counselling and rehabilitation.

In thanking the TTMA and FCB, head of the GBVU Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne said,

“Gender-based violence is everyone’s business and we each play an important role in eradicating this ugly scourge in society.”