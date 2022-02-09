Trinidad and Tobago bobsleigh team hit the track on February 14

TT bobsledder Andre Marcano carries the national flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, on Friday, in Beijing. - (AP PHOTO)

Trinidad and Tobago begins its 2022 Winter Olympic Games men’s bobsleigh campaign at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Beijing on February 14 at 8:05am.

The two-man team will be led by experienced pilot Axel Brown and brakeman Andre Marcano with Shakeel John as an alternate in the opening heat.

Each competing nation will have three runs down the winding track. The top 20 sleds, after the first three rounds, advance to the next stage. The TT team has already held a trial run on the tricky circuit.

This is the fourth time TT will be featured at the Winter Games in men’s bobsleigh. The nation has never qualified for any other event.

TT first qualified for the quadrennial meet in 1994 at Lillehammer, Norway and its second appearance came in Nagano, Japan, four years later. They last featured at the 2002 Games in Salt lake City, USA.

Joining the three-man team in Beijing is team official Thomas Harris and TT Olympic Committee’s (TTOC) chef de mission Lovie Santana and covid19 liaison officer Rheeza Grant.

TTOC president Brian Lewis anticipates an exciting performance from the national team and wishes them well.