Tobago football screening resumes Wednesday

In this file photo, Tobago footballers take part in an under-20 national screening session at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, on January 15. - David Reid

THE Tobago Football Association will continue screening sessions on Wednesday and Friday, from 4pm to 6pm, to select a men’s team, to participate in a zonal competition hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA). The first screening, which attracted 13 players, was held on Sunday at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet.

In keeping with the recent sports policy announced by Government, where stadiums are classified as safe zones, only vaccinated players will be allowed entry.

Players are required to have red and white t-shirts along with a red or black shorts.

TFA technical official Harvey Jack said, “Following the final screening session on Friday, 25 players will be shortlisted to continue training, in preparation for the TTFA zonal competition.”

Jack said that all member clubs of the association were informed of the screening sessions.

“The national zonal competition is primarily...with the intention of identifying players with the potential to represent TT, at senior and under-20 levels.”

National coach Angus Eve said on Monday, all six zones in TT will be involved in the tournament, which is expected to feature one round of football.

He added, “We are anticipating to start the competition on February 28, but I am having a meeting with the coaches today, to ascertain whether they are comfortable with the intended kick-off date.

“There are no football leagues in Trinidad and Tobago right now, so we are using this window to give the local players an opportunity to train and build some match fitness, before league football commence.

“We are hoping that the local players will get in enough competitive game time, before a national team is selected for the Concacaf Nations League, in June.